Polish state bank funds publication of Holocaust statement

FILE _ In this file photo dated Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013, Israeli youths with their national flags march by the monument to some 900,000 European Jews killed by the Nazis between 1941 and 1944 at the Treblinka death and labor camp, at Treblinka memorial, Poland. Polish authorities have long argued they needed to fight back against foreign media sometimes calling German death camps “Polish death camps” because they were operated on occupied Polish territory. Poland’s nationalist-conservative ruling party backed away Wednesday June 27, 2018, from a controversial Holocaust speech law, with prime minister Morawiecki introducing a new version of the law that would remove criminal provisions for statements deemed harmful to Poland’s good name. Czarek Sokolowski, FILE AP Photo