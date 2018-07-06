FILE _ In this file photo dated Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013, Israeli youths with their national flags march by the monument to some 900,000 European Jews killed by the Nazis between 1941 and 1944 at the Treblinka death and labor camp, at Treblinka memorial, Poland. Polish authorities have long argued they needed to fight back against foreign media sometimes calling German death camps “Polish death camps” because they were operated on occupied Polish territory. Poland’s nationalist-conservative ruling party backed away Wednesday June 27, 2018, from a controversial Holocaust speech law, with prime minister Morawiecki introducing a new version of the law that would remove criminal provisions for statements deemed harmful to Poland’s good name.
World

Polish state bank funds publication of Holocaust statement

The Associated Press

July 06, 2018 08:01 AM

WARSAW, Poland

A Polish state-run bank says it has funded the publication in international newspapers of a Polish-Israeli government statement that criticizes those who blame Poland for the Holocaust crimes of Nazi Germany.

The statement, published last week, was signed by the Israeli and Polish prime ministers and came just as Poland scrapped potential prison terms for anyone claiming it shares responsibility for the Holocaust.

It stresses Polish wartime heroism and denounces "anti-Polonism" alongside anti-Semitism, which was seen as a diplomatic coup for Poland. But it's proving a headache for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Wednesday, the Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem said it contains "grave errors and deceptions."

PKO BP bank refused Friday to reveal how much it paid to disseminate the statement in U.S, German and Israeli newspapers.

