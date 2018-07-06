Truck driver charged in Canada hockey bus crash with 16 dead

FILE - In this April, 7, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a truck, killing 16 and injuring over a dozen more on April 6. Canadian police said Friday, July 6, 2018, someone has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crash. Police did not immediately release the person's name. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jonathan Hayward