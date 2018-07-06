A diver carries oxygen tanks to a boat as they prepare to recover bodies of the passengers of a capsized tourist boat at Chalong pier in Phuket, Thailand, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Thai authorities on Friday evening suspended the search for missing tourists who were on the boat that sank during a storm off the southern resort island of Phuket.
A diver carries oxygen tanks to a boat as they prepare to recover bodies of the passengers of a capsized tourist boat at Chalong pier in Phuket, Thailand, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Thai authorities on Friday evening suspended the search for missing tourists who were on the boat that sank during a storm off the southern resort island of Phuket. Vincent Thian AP Photo
World

Search resumes for 23 missing tourists in Thai boat tragedy

The Associated Press

July 06, 2018 11:03 PM

PHUKET, Thailand

A search has resumed for some 23 missing tourists on a boat that sank during a storm off the southern resort island of Phuket.

The death toll from Thursday's tragedy hit 33, all of them Chinese nationals, in Thai tourism's biggest disaster in years.

Divers who entered the wreck of the tour boat Friday described heart-breaking scenes of bodies of children found in the arms of their mothers.

Diver Philip Entremont told reporters before resuming search Saturday: "It's very difficult to see ... it's traumatic, it's tragic but the best thing to do, our job as divers, is to bring back the bodies to their families."

The boat, with 105 people, including 93 tourists, capsized and sank after it was hit by 5-meter (16-foot) high waves.

