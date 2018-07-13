7 endangered rhinos die in Kenya relocation bid: Official

FILE - In this file photo taken on Saturday Jan.14, 2006, a 4-year old Female black Rhino, runs after it was darted at Nairobi National Park. A Kenyan wildlife official on Friday, July 13, 2018 says seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead following an attempt to move them from the capital to a national park hundreds of kilometers away. (AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim, File) Sayyid Abdul Azim AP