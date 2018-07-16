Families bury the dead after bloody weekend in Nicaragua

The grandmother of Jose Esteban Sevilla Medina, who died after he was shot in the chest at a barricade during an attack by the police and paramilitary forces, cries during his burial in Masaya, Nicaragua, Monday, July 16, 2018. Tensions in Nicaragua erupted this spring after the government announced cuts to social security but then widened into a call for President Daniel Ortega to leave power. The crisis has left around 270 dead and more than 2,000 wounded as forces loyal to the government crack down on opponents. (AP Photo/Cristobal Venegas) Cristobal Venegas AP