Historians say Trump upends norms of presidential behavior

In this July 11, 2018, photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, as French President Emmanuel Macron, center, watches on the sidelines of a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels Belgium. Plenty of U.S. presidents have created commotion in their travels abroad, none so much as President Donald Trump. Historians say Trump’s tumultuous trip across Europe smashed the conventions of American leaders on the world stage. The president’s “America first” approach to foreign policy left him seeming to accept the word of a hostile power over his own intelligence agencies, insulting allies and sowing doubts about his commitment to the NATO alliance. (Presidency Press Service via AP, Pool) AP