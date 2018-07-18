Soccer team rescued from cave expected to leave hospital

FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018, file photo released by Thailand’s Ministry of Health and the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, some of the rescued soccer team members eat a meal together at a hospital in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand. The youth soccer teammates rescued from a flooded cave are expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday, July 18, 2018 and to speak about their ordeal. (Thailand’s Ministry of Health and the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, via AP, File) AP