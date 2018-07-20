N. Korea puts reunion of war separated families in doubt

A TV screen shows a blurred photo of North Korean restaurant workers in China, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Kore, Friday, July 20, 2018. North Korea said that an August reunion of Korean families separated by war may not happen if South Korea doesn’t immediately return some of its citizens who arrived in the South in recent years. The signs read: “The two Koreas agreed to hold a reunion of Korean families.” Ahn Young-joon AP Photo