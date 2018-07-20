Macron’s security aide detained, was filmed beating activist

In this image taken from video, a man identified as Alexandre Benalla, right, a security chief to French President Emmanuel Macron, confronts a student during a May Day demonstration in Paris, May 1, 2018. The video came to light Thursday July 19, 2018, showing one of Macron’s security chiefs beating a student demonstrator, until now cloaked in secrecy, and is drawing a fierce public backlash over what is seen as mild punishment of a two-week suspension, and a possible cover-up. (Nicolas Lescaut via AP)