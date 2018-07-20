Colombian rebels-turned-politicians sworn into Congress

From left, Carlos Lozada, Victoria Sandino, Pablo Catatumbo, Marco Calarca and Olmedo Ruiz, all former members of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, arrive at Congress to take up seats in the newly-elected legislature, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, July 20, 2018. Under the terms of the 2016 historic peace agreement ending more than five decades of bloody conflict, the one-time guerrillas are guaranteed 10 seats in congress. Fernando Vergara AP Photo