March honors Warsaw’s Jews, activist who warned of genocide

Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari, right, listens to speeches at the start of a march that marks 76 years since first deportations from the Warsaw Ghetto and honors Jewish activist Szmul Zygielbojm, who committed suicide in 1943 in protest against the world’s indifference to Holocaust, at Umschagplatz Monument in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Czarek Sokolowski AP