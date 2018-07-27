Cambodian leader wraps up campaigning blasting boycott calls

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, waves to supporters during his Cambodian People’s Party’s last campaign for July 29 general election, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, July 27, 2018. Political exiles and Western governments are raising concerns about whether Cambodia’s elections this weekend will be free and fair. Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party has banned the main opposition party, jailed its leaders and other critics and shut independent media outlets. Opposition politicians in exile in the United States, Australia and elsewhere are using social media to urge voters to embrace a “clean finger campaign” and boycott the vote. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Heng Sinith AP