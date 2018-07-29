Prominent lawyer who defended Milosevic killed in Belgrade

FILE - In this Wednesday June 27, 2001 file photo, Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic’s lawyers Dragoslav Ognjanovic, center, and Zdenko Tomanovic, right, address media after the team visited imprisoned Milosevic in Belgrade. Serbian police say that a prominent lawyer, who helped defend former strongman Slobodan Milosevic before the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal, has been shot and killed. A police statement says that Dragoslav Ognjanovic was killed late on Saturday, July 28, 2018 outside his home the new part of Belgrade, the Serbian capital. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file) DARKO VOJINOVIC AP