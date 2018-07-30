Villagers walk near destroyed homes in an area affected by the early morning earthquake at Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Sunday killed at least 10 people and injured 40 on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said. (AP Photo/ Rosidin)
Villagers walk near destroyed homes in an area affected by the early morning earthquake at Sajang village, Sembalun, East Lombok, Indonesia, Sunday, July 29, 2018. A shallow, magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Sunday killed at least 10 people and injured 40 on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said. (AP Photo/ Rosidin) Rosidin AP
World

Hundreds trapped on Indonesian mountain after earthquake

The Associated Press

July 30, 2018 02:32 AM

SEMBALUN, Indonesia

Rescuers are trying to evacuate hundreds of tourists trapped on Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok after an earthquake that killed 15 people triggered landslides.

Mount Rinjani National Park chief, Sudiyono, said more than 800 tourists were registered to climb Rinjani, an active volcano, when a strong earthquake rocked Lombok early Sunday. He said Monday about 300 of them had managed to get down the mountain.

Sudiyono, who uses one name, said, "Information that we have from survivors is more than 500 people are trapped on the mountain and gathered near the volcano lake Segara Anakan."

He said rescuers are expected to reach the lake by afternoon.

An Indonesian student died in a landslide on Rinjani, raising the death toll from the earthquake to 15.

