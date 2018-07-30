Syrian forces press offensive despite IS threats to hostages

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, mourners carry a coffin of more than 200 people who were killed a day earlier by a series of suicide bombings launched by the Islamic State’s fighters on the eastern and northern countryside of the southern province of al-Sweida during a mass funerals in al-Sweida, Syria, Thursday, July 26, 2018. A Syrian government official says the death toll from coordinated Islamic State attacks on a usually peaceful city and its countryside has climbed to 216, in the worst violence to hit the area since the country’s conflict began. (SANA via AP) AP