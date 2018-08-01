Out of line: New Zealand girl gets sexist road signs changed

This May 2015, photo supplied from Vector, shows a sign for staff working on power lines in Auckland, New Zealand. Seven-year-old Zoe Carew knew it wasn’t right when she saw people working on power lines near the road and a warning sign that read “LINEMEN.” Carew wrote a letter to the New Zealand Transport Agency after she had talked about the sign with her dad and wondered why it said “men” when women can also work on the power lines. (Vector/New Zealand Herald via AP) AP