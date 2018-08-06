Details of deals between US-backed coalition, Yemen al-Qaida

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2014, file photo, Yemeni mourners carry the coffin of a soldier who was killed in a suicide bombing near the Yemeni port city of Mukalla. Al-Qaida militants took control of the city in 2015 and ruled it for a year until its fighters withdrew under a secret deal with the U.S.-backed coalition. It was one of a series of such deals that led to the militants abandoning several strongholds, while keeping their weapons and cash and in at least one case, receiving payments. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File) Hani Mohammed AP