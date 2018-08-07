Egypt keeper, oldest World Cup player, quits national team

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, June 25, 2018, Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary deflects a penalty during the group A match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia. In a social media announcement, the 45-year old Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary said he is retiring from the national team after becoming the oldest man to play in a World Cup match. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, FILE) Darko Vojinovic AP