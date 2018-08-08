Boys rescued from cave, once stateless, get Thai citizenship

In this release by Chiang Rai Public Relations Office, Mongkol Boonpiam, left, receives an identity card denoting Thai citizenship from Somsak Kunkam Sheriff of Mae Sai during a ceremony in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Mongkol Boonpiam, Adul Samon, and Pornchai Khamluang, three of the young soccer players players who had been trapped for almost three weeks in a cave in northern Thailand —— and 25-year-old assistant coach Ekapol Chanthawon, who had been with them, had been stateless, their lack of citizenship not only restricting their upward mobility, but even their right to travel outside of Chiang Rai, the northern province where they live. A fifth boy on their Wild Boars soccer team who was not in the cave but had applied for citizenship was also granted it. (Chiang Rai Public Relations Office via AP) AP