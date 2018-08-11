All 9 aboard rescue chopper crashed in Japan confirmed dead

The wreckage of Gunma prefectural air rescue helicopter Haruna is seen after crashing in Nakanojo town, Gunma prefecture, northwest of Tokyo Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. The wreckage of the Japanese search and rescue helicopter with nine people aboard was found in central Japan mountains Friday hours after it lost contact, and two of them were found dead near the aircraft crash site. (Akiko Matsushita/Kyodo News via AP) Akiko Matsushita AP