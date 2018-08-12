Heat wave put flamingos in the mood for 1st time in 15 years

An Andean flamingo swaddles a surrogate Chilean flamingo chick, supplanted to replace its own infertile egg, in Slimbridge, England, in this undated photo. The British conservation charity Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust says recent record-breaking high temperatures encouraged a rare flock of Andean flamingos to lay eggs for the first time since 2003, but their eggs were infertile so the WWT gave them eggs from their near relatives, Chilean flamingos, to look after and satisfy their nurturing instincts. (Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust via AP) Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust AP