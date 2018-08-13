Clues but no answers in one of Syria war’s biggest mysteries

In this July 15, 2018 photo, Syrian soldiers speak as they stand at a checkpoint in the town of Douma, in the eastern Ghouta region, near the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria. The fate of activist Razan Zaitouneh is one of the longest-running mysteries of Syria’s civil war. There’s been no sign of life, no proof of death since gunmen abducted her and three of her colleagues from her offices in the rebel-held town of Douma in 2013. Now Douma is in government hands and clues have emerged that may bring answers. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Hassan Ammar AP