Abbot’s murder in desert monastery shocks Egypt’s Christians

The killing of a respected bishop in a desert monastery north of Cairo has opened a rare window into the cloistered world of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church.
It's one of the oldest Christian communities in the world and the one that introduced monasticism to the faith.
But the killing of Bishop Epiphanius, who was found dead on July 29 at the 4th century St. Macarious Monastery, and the arrest of two monks suspected in his death, has shaken the church.
The case has also exposed a side of the church that few in Egypt — Muslim or Christian — knew existed, including the growing power and independence of monks in remote monasteries who appear to be at odds with Pope Tawadros II and the church's central leadership.
