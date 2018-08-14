FILE - In this May 27, 2017 file photo, a priest walks in front of St. Samuel the Confessor Monastery in Maghagha, Egypt. The killing of a respected bishop in a desert monastery north of Cairo has opened a rare window onto the cloistered world of Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church. It’s one of the oldest Christian communities in the world and the one that introduced monasticism to the faith. But the killing of the abbot, and the arrest of two monks suspected in his death, has shaken the church.
Abbot’s murder in desert monastery shocks Egypt’s Christians

By HAMZA HENDAWI and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

August 14, 2018 02:28 AM

CAIRO

It's one of the oldest Christian communities in the world and the one that introduced monasticism to the faith.

But the killing of Bishop Epiphanius, who was found dead on July 29 at the 4th century St. Macarious Monastery, and the arrest of two monks suspected in his death, has shaken the church.

The case has also exposed a side of the church that few in Egypt — Muslim or Christian — knew existed, including the growing power and independence of monks in remote monasteries who appear to be at odds with Pope Tawadros II and the church's central leadership.

