Foe accused by Maduro says Venezuela military is fracturing

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018 file photo, Julio Borges, president of the Venezuelan parliament, arrives for a meeting with Ernesto Macias, president of Colombia’s Senate, at the Congress in Bogota, Colombia. Borges, the exiled opposition leader Venezuelan authorities are accusing of directing a failed assassination attempt against President Nicolas Maduro, said Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018 that the arrests of two high-ranking military officers in connection with a thwarted attack using drones loaded with plastic explosives is yet another signal that fractures within the nation’s armed forces are growing and may now be irreversible. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo