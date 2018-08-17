Indians pay homage to former PM Vajpayee before cremation

The body of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, wrapped in the Indian national flag, is taken in full state honor to the Bharatiya Janata party office for people to pay their last tributes in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Vajpayee, a Hindu nationalist who set off a nuclear arms race with rival Pakistan but later reached across the border to begin a groundbreaking peace process, died on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 93. Manish Swarup AP Photo