%headline(Tourists go off beaten path on North Korea’s sacred volcano

In this Saturday, Aug. 18,2018, photo, Tarjei Naess Skrede of Norway who is hiking with Roger Shepherd of Hike Korea stands near a view of the caldera and Lake Chon on Mount Paektu in North Korea. Hoping to open up a side of North Korea rarely seen by outsiders, Shepherd, a New Zealander who has extensive experience climbing the mountains of North and South Korea is leading the first group of foreign tourists allowed to trek off road and camp out under the stars on Mount Paektu, a huge volcano that straddles the border that separates China and North Korea. Ng Han Guan AP Photo