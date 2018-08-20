The Latest: Group makes database of accused Irish clergy

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 file photo, Pope Francis leaves his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square at the end of the Angelus noon prayer at the Vatican. Pope Francis has issued a letter to Catholics around the world condemning the “crime” of priestly sexual abuse and cover-up and demanding accountability, in response to new revelations in the United States of decades of misconduct by the Catholic Church. Gregorio Borgia, File AP Photo