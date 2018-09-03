Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

In the Sept. 1, 2018 photo, Japan’s helicopter carrier J JS Kaga stops at Subic port in Zambales province, the Philippines. The Japanese navy’s largest ship has joined up with the USS Ronald Regan aircraft carrier strike group for joint exercises in the South China Sea, the latest sign of Japan’s increased presence in the region on which it depends for much of its foreign trade. Joined by two guided missile destroyers, JS Kaga is on a southern cruise that includes port calls in India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. (Kyodo News via AP) AP