Mexican prosecutors find 166 skulls in mass graves

In this undated photo provided by the Veracruz State Prosecutor’s Office shows workers at the site of clandestine burial pits in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, Mexico. Veracruz state prosecutor Jorge Winckler said the bodies were buried at least two years ago and did not rule out finding more remains. He said investigators had found 114 ID cards in the field, which held about 32 burial pits. (Veracruz State Prosecutor’s Office via AP) AP