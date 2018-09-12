Russia says joint war games with China will be routine

A Russian soldier runs towards a Nebo-M radar deployed by a forest, during a military exercises on training ground “Telemba”, about 80 kilometers (50 miles ) north of the city of Chita during the military exercises Vostok 2018 in Eastern Siberia, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Hundreds of thousands Russian troops swept across Siberia on Tuesday in the nation’s largest ever war games also joined by China — a powerful show of burgeoning military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid their tensions with the U.S. Sergei Grits AP Photo