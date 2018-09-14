Abe aims to rewrite Japan constitution as he seeks 3rd term

Candidates for the president of ruling party Liberal Democratic Party, Japanese Prime Minister and head of current party president Shinzo Abe, left, and Shigeru Ishiba shake hands prior to a debate ahead of Liberal Democratic Party president election in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Abe is vying for his third re-election as the ruling party leader next week, extending his stay in power to work on his long-cherished ambition, to revise his country’s war-renouncing constitution. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo