Abe says will talk more on peace treaty, islands with Putin

A candidate for president of ruling party Japanese prime minister and head of current party president Shinzo Abe, speaks during a debate ahead of Liberal Democratic Party president election in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Abe is vying for his third re-election as the ruling party leader next week, extending his stay in power to work on his long-cherished ambition, to revise his country’s war-renouncing constitution. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo