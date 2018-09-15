Rwanda frees opposition leader, 2,100 others from prison

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 5, 2011 file photo, Rwandan opposition leader Victoire Ingabire wears handcuffs as she listens to the judge during the her trial in Kigali, Rwanda. Ingabire, one of Rwanda’s most prominent opposition leaders, walked free on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 after the government approved the early release of more than 2,100 prisoners with little explanation. Shant Fabricatorian, File AP Photo