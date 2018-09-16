Pope gives those in square a gift, jokes: ‘don’t pay for it’

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Palermo, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Pope Francis is paying tribute in Sicily to a priest who worked to keep youths away from the Mafia and was slain by mobsters. Francis has flown to the Mediterranean island on the 25th anniversary of the assassination in Palermo of the Rev. Giuseppe “Pino” Puglisi, who has been declared a martyr by the Vatican. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo