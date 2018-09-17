Mattis condemns Russia for influence-peddling in Macedonia

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 1, 2018, file photo, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis answers a reporter’s question during a meeting with Macedonian Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska at the Pentagon. Mattis arrived in Macedonia on Monday, Sept. 17, condemning Russian efforts to use its money and influence to build opposition to an upcoming vote that could pave the way for the country to join NATO, a move Moscow opposes. Manuel Balce Ceneta, File AP Photo