Defense lawyer casts Ugandan war crimes defendant as victim

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Dominic Ongwen, a senior commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army, whose fugitive leader Kony is one of the world’s most-wanted war crimes suspects, sits in the court room of the International Court in The Hague, Netherlands. In his opening statement on Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018, a lawyer defending Ongwen accused of crimes including murder, sexual slavery and using child soldiers is casting him as a victim of the rebel group’s brutal leader, Joseph Kony. Peter Dejong, Pool, File AP Photo