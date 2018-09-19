New Zealand to increase annual refugee quota to 1,500

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, center, and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters, right, speak to the media during the Pacific Islands Forum in Nauru. New Zealand plans to increase the number of refugees it takes each year from 1,000 to 1,500. Liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday, Sept. 19, that the new quota will take effect from 2020. Pool Photo via AP, File Jason Oxenham