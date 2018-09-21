Burkina Faso cracks down on motorbike-riding extremists

Growing attacks by motorbike-riding extremists who flee into the forest have led Burkina Faso's government to ban the use of motorbikes and bike carts from sunset to sunrise in its troubled east.
The West African nation also announced this week it will monitor cars and trucks in the area near the border with Niger, which is fast becoming a hideout for extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization.
The government says some 20 members of security forces were recently killed in the region.
Regional official Jean Paul Compaore calls the movement restrictions an economic disadvantage but important for peace.
The once-peaceful country experienced its first major extremist attack in 2015 and now is a member of a five-nation regional counterterror force launched last year.
