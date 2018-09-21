‘I’m eating here’: Raccoon lounges behind oven and munches on woman’s English muffins

When Jenny Serwylo woke in the middle of the night Tuesday, she heard noises coming from inside her kitchen, the Toronto Star reported.
But it was no burglar — well, at least not a human burglar.
“Guys, it’s one in the morning and I heard some noises. There’s a raccoon eating my bread. Oh my God it won’t go away,” she said in an Instagram story that night, CTV News reported.
There had actually been three of the little bandits in the kitchen when she got there, but she yelled and scared two of them away, according to the network.
But this one just would not give up. Apparently it was too hungry.
“He was like, ‘I’m eating here, get out of here,’” Serwylo said, according to the Toronto Star.
She posted an Instagram video of the raccoon gnawing on an English muffin and squirreling itself away behind her toaster oven.
“He’s just ... look at this,” she says as the raccoon stares at her from behind the oven. When she moves closer, the animal grabs the biscuit from atop the oven and turns away from her. “Yeah don’t worry I won’t take your English muffin,” she says. “Buddy! Just go home!”
When her attempts to spook the raccoon away with a broom failed, she called city officials, who told her to call a wildlife service, according to CTV News. But nobody answered. She was on her own.
“I was growling at him and hissing at him, trying to scare him out, but he wasn’t having any of it,” she said, according to the Toronto Star. But after about thirty minutes, the raccoon shimmied out the window of his own accord, the paper reported. She spent the rest of the night cleaning.
Serwylo posted one last photo of the critter lounged casually over her toaster oven, arms splayed out, looking defiantly at her.
It’s only the latest incident in Toronto’s battle with raccoons, NPR reported.
The city has been dubbed the “raccoon capital of the world,” and residents frequently clash with the critters, who are so viciously adept at clambering inside garbage bins that the city spent million of dollars developing raccoon-resistant ones, the site reported.
On her Instagram story Thursday, Serwylo, who is a wedding planner by trade, thanked people for the “love and support” and posted a photo of herself buying replacement bread from the grocery store.
Comments