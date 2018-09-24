Admired abroad, New Zealand leader faces hurdles at home

FILE - In this April 17, 2018, file photo, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to the media in Berlin. Prime Minister Ardern is visiting New York this week for the U.N. General Assembly and has announced a number of high-profile media interviews she’ll be doing. But while Ardern is admired abroad by many people who see her as a counterpoint to U.S. President Donald Trump, Ardern is facing political hurdles at home. Last week she fired a lawmaker from her ministerial role. Ardern must get support not only from her own party but also two smaller political parties to govern. Markus Schreiber, File AP Photo