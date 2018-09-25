College players getting on court education at World Cup

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 file photo Pittsburgh’s Yacine Diop, left, maintains control of a rebound as Florida State’s Nicole Ekhomu reaches for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh. Several college players are getting quite the education on the court playing against the best players at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. All of them hope to bring their experiences back to school next week when they return to campuses across the U.S. Diop has a great story to tell her new teammates at Louisville. She is headed their as a graduate transfer as playing at Pitt. Diop helped Senegal beat Latvia on Sunday and advance out of pool play for the first time in the country’s history. In fact it was the first time in FIBA history that an African team won a preliminary round game. Keith Srakocic, file AP Photo