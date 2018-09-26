Special throne for Japan’s next emperor arrives in Tokyo

This April 17, 2018, photo shows Takamikura throne, left, and Michodai, a curtained platform, placed at the Kyoto Imperial Palace in Kyoto, western Japan. The special imperial throne for the coronation of Japan’s new emperor arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, from the ancient imperial palace in Kyoto more than a year ahead of time. The Takamikura throne will be used at a ceremony in October 2019 when Crown Prince Naruhito formally announces his succession. (Kyodo News via AP)