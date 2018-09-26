Rare goat-antelope safely back inside UK zoo

This undated handout photo issued by Paignton Zoo shows a West Caucasian tur which got out of its enclosure at the zoo in Devon. British police are warning the public to stay away from a rare goat-antelope that has escaped from a zoo in western England. Official says the young female West Caucasian tur is likely in the woods near the zoo. Devon and Cornwall Police said Monday the “horned beast” could pose a danger if she is startled by people approaching her. Paignton Zoo via AP Miriam Haas