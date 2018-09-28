Macedonia or North Macedonia? Vote tests a nation’s identity

A woman rides a bicycle next to a poster “For European Macedonia”, on a street in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Macedonians will vote Sunday in a referendum on whether to change the country’s name to “North Macedonia”, a move which would allow the Balkan country to qualify for NATO membership and also pave its way toward the European Union. The banner also reads in Macedonian “It is time for decision” and “A secure future for our children”. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo