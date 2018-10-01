Germany arrests 7 suspected far-right extremists in Chemnitz

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2018 photo protesters light fireworks during a far-right demonstration in Chemnitz, Germany. German prosecutors say they have ordered the arrest of six men on suspicion of forming a “far-right terrorist organization” in the eastern city of Chemnitz, where anti-migrant violence flared this summer. Prosecutors said in a statement the men planned to carry out armed attacks against foreigners and political enemies. Jens Meyer, file AP Photo