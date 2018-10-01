Macedonia’s partners urge it to move forward on name change

Supporters of a movement for voters to boycott the referendum, hold placards as they celebrate in central Skopje, Macedonia, after election officials gave low turnout figures, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. The crucial referendum on accepting a deal with Greece to change the country’s name to North Macedonia to pave the way for NATO membership attracted tepid voter participation Sunday, a blow to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s hopes for a strong message of support. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo