Prosecutors: $81,000 paid for Slovak journalist slaying

FILE- In this file photo taken on Friday, March 16, 2018, people celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and his government as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, during a rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. On Monday Oct. 1, 2018, Slovakia’s prosecutor says a total sum of 70,000 euros ($81,000) was paid for the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee. Darko Vojinovic, File AP Photo