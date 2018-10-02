US NATO envoy warns Russia to halt new missile development

FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2010 file photo, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, a gubernatorial candidate in Texas, greets well wishers during a campaign stop in Tyler, Texas. The U.S. envoy to NATO, Kay Bailey Hutchison, says Russia must halt development of new missiles that could carry nuclear warheads and is warning that the United States could “take out” the system if it becomes operational. Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP, File AP Photo/The Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jaime R. Carrero