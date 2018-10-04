Saudis insist missing Post contributor left Turkey consulate

A Turkish police officer patrols outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. A Saudi journalist who has written Washington Post columns critical of the kingdom’s assertive crown prince has gone missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the newspaper said Wednesday, raising concerns over his safety. Khashoggi, 59, is a longtime Saudi journalist, foreign correspondent, editor and columnist whose work has been controversial in the past in the ultraconservative Sunni kingdom. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo