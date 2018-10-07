Bosnians vote in divisive election testing potential EU bid

A man selling balloons crosses the street in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, 240 kms northwest of Sarajevo, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Bosnians decide in a tense election this weekend whether to cement the ethnic divisions stemming from the 1992-95 war by supporting nationalist politicians or push for changes that would pave the way toward European Union and NATO integration. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo